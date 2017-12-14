Christkindl Market Opens in Time for the Holidays in Union County

Posted 10:19 pm, December 14, 2017, by

MIFFLINBURG -- Folks in Union County celebrated a holiday tradition at the opening of the Christkindl Market.

The 29th annual Mifflinburg Christkindl Market hosted numerous craft and food vendors for people to enjoy.

The market offers the traditions of German Christmas markets and features a new theme city every year - this year was all about Dresden, Germany.

"It's really neat that a small town like this in the middle of nowhere has this huge event where people come from all over the place. You kind of get to see all of your friends and I'm a teacher so I see all the kids from class. It's just really cool that we all come together for this moment," said Matt Godshell of Mifflinburg.

The market in Mifflinburg runs through Saturday. Organizers expect the event to draw thousands.

 

