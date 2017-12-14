× Bus Rides to Cost More in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY — Rates are going up for folks who take the bus in Luzerne County.

The Luzerne County Transportation Authority board of directors this week approved rate hikes for 2018.

The regular fare will increase from $1.50 to $1.75; half fare will rise from 75 cents to 85 cents and transfers will increase from 50 cents to 75 cents, under the new rate structure.

The rates for multi-day and multi-ride passes will also increase, but a one day pass will remain at $4.

LCTA officials said the rate increase is needed to keep pace with inflation, the rising cost of health care, fluctuations in the price of diesel fuel and uncertainties over future funding.

The new rates take effect on January 5.