Blue Mountain Middle Hosts Wreaths Across America Program

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP -- Blue Mountain Middle School near Orwigsburg hosted its fourth annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony Thursday.

"They gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and they should be rewarded for that," student Ethan Green said.

Wreaths Across America is an organization that delivers wreaths all across the country and to the Arlington National Cemetery.

"The goal is to lay a wreath on every veteran's grave around the United States and across the world," Blue Mountain Middle School lead social studies teacher Justin Frantz said.

The teachers at Blue Mountain Middle School wanted to host their own ceremony to teach the kids the importance of honoring our veterans

"Our kids are way above and beyond anything that we can even imagine," Frantz said. "They do a great job with it. They respect these people and it just turns out really nice."

During the program, seven wreaths are displayed on stage, one for each branch of the military and one to honor a man from Orwigsburg who lost his life while serving in the Army.

The dozens of veterans who attended were happy to see such enthusiasm from the kids about honoring the military.

"I believe the schools have to continue these programs," Army Veteran James Turner said. "Years ago, there was very little involvement with the schools and the military. I see it coming alive today and it is important."

National Wreaths Across America Day is on Saturday. That`s when the wreaths will be placed on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.