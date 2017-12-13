Sharla Named Runner-up in Hairry Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A BIG honor for one of our own--Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride was named a 2017 Hairry Award recipient.

A website dedicated to hair styling and hair products is behind the Hairry Awards. The honor is bestowed on men and women with "fabulous" hair.

This year, there was a category dedicated to newswomen with exceptional dos.

Expert stylists chose a winner and runner-up from each state, and out of all the newswomen in Pennsylvania, Sharla was named the runner-up.

Cecily Tynan, a meteorologist for our sister station in Philadelphia, took home the state's top honor.

Judges followed strict criteria when choosing this year's recipients. They make sure your hair is a natural color and has no signs of thinning. They also judge your hairstyle based on how trendy it is and how well it complements your overall look.