Sharla Named Runner-up in Hairry Awards

Posted 7:34 pm, December 13, 2017, by

A BIG honor for one of our own--Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride was named a 2017 Hairry Award recipient.

A website dedicated to hair styling and hair products is behind the Hairry Awards. The honor is bestowed on men and women with "fabulous" hair.

This year, there was a category dedicated to newswomen with exceptional dos.

Expert stylists chose a winner and runner-up from each state, and out of all the newswomen in Pennsylvania, Sharla was named the runner-up.

Cecily Tynan, a meteorologist for our sister station in Philadelphia, took home the state's top honor.

Judges followed strict criteria when choosing this year's recipients. They make sure your hair is a natural color and has no signs of thinning. They also judge your hairstyle based on how trendy it is and how well it complements your overall look.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s