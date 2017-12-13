Police Developing Surveillance Camera Database

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT -- Police departments in part of Lackawanna County are asking people to play the role of crime fighters. Officers are developing a database of home surveillance systems.

Neighboring police departments in South Abington Township and Clarks Summit are making an effort to make better use of technology that already appears all over the communities.

"Time is of the essence when solving a crime, so the faster we can get a suspect identified or a vehicle identified, the quicker we can make the arrest," said South Abington Township patrolman Paul Wolfe.

They're asking people to register their surveillance cameras. The officers told Newswatch 16 that when something happens a database makes it quicker to find a camera that could have caught something.

South Abington started last month and Clarks Summit followed suit circulating registration forms.

The employees at Duffy's Coffee House on State Street in Clarks Summit said they would consider it.

"Every year it seems the technology gets even more and more elaborate. It's easier for people to get their hands on a home security system. We have a camera here It doesn't face outside, but we got it last year and it does have all the bells and whistles," said Robert Michaels.

The police departments told Newswatch 16 they will be asking businesses to register and homeowners, too. They said they are using home security systems in crime fighting more and more these days.

"I think it's more affordable and it is more accessible, and I think it's becoming a fascination and people have apps on their phones and they're able to watch their house while they're away. They enjoy that luxury," said Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns.

Registration is voluntary, and the officers said they will first call registrants and ask them to sift through footage.

The way they see it, the more eyes on crime the better.

"We might as well use it to our advantage, right? If we can solve crimes by doing this then why not?" Chief Yarns added.