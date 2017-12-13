× Pine Grove Store Supports the Arts

PINE GROVE — A new store in Pine Grove is supporting the arts and small business is the area.

Made in PGA opened up in Pine Grove just three months ago. It`s a place where Tammy and Bradley Krammes can show off their jewelry. The couple makes it all using real flowers, gems, and deer antlers.

“I love it that the public can come in and see it,” Tammy Krammes said.

Made in PGA, which stands for Pine Grove Area, is run by a non-profit called the Collective Arts League which supports the arts in the community.

“The idea was an arts center with a little store but we had the space for the store first, so the store kind of took off first before the art center,” Collective Arts League Executive Director Heather Clevenger said.

Right now the store has more than 50 vendors. All they have to do is pay a monthly fee and they get to keep all the proceeds they get from their monthly sales. Everything in the shop is made by vendors who live within a 40-mile radius of the shop.

You can find just about anything here: homemade jellies, art and holiday-themed gifts for your loved ones. The idea is to promote small business in Pine Grove.

“This town needs some small business,” Krammes said. “It needs more traffic coming in and more recognition to the people that are so creative in the area.

There is still space for more vendors to display their items as long as they are different than anything already sold in the store. Children are also welcome to sell their goods here, too.

To learn more about Made in PGA, visit it’s Facebook Page.