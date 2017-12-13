× People Finding Ways to Stay Warm in Cold Temperatures

WILKES-BARRE — Regardless of the weather, work still needs to be done and people still have places to get to. How were people dealing with the cold weather today, though?

Temperatures in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday were in the 20s. Even though it can be hard to stay warm, one worker from Flagger Force seemed to have it down with his outfit. He has a system on how to stay warm, too.

“I layer up, but in the process of me setting up the road, I have less on because I sweat more,” Derrick Jones said. “So what I’ll do is, I’ll have less on and then once I’m standing still, I layer up.”

George Hamilton was on the campus of Wilkes University working for Bomb Books and buying textbooks back from students. He had a special Santa hat on with hand warmers to keep his ears warm.

“I sure did,” Hamilton said when asked about putting the hand warmers in the hat. “It’s not as thick as I wish it could be, so I’ve had to shove hot hands packets down inside the brim, so it’s keeping my ears nice and warm right now.”

For students at Wilkes University who had to walk around campus, packing extra clothes seemed like a useful plan.

“I’m just trying to get in and out as fast as possible,” sophomore Susan Cook said. “I’ve got extra clothes in my backpack and my hat and gloves, but I don’t have them on right now, so they’re not doing me any good.”