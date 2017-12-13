× Murder-Suicide at Penn State Beaver Campus

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a murder-suicide on a college campus in western Pennsylvania.

It happened Wednesday on the campus of Penn State Beaver, which is northwest of Pittsburgh.

Officials told WTAE there were no students involved, but that they have closed the campus.

According to investigators, an estranged husband shot and killed an employee with food services in a parking lot. Police say he then turned the gun on himself, killing himself.

“There were multiple shots fired. A lot of screaming in the parking lot area. The officer heard shots fired in the parking lot. When he arrived, he found the two individuals deceased,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Eric Hermick. “We do believe this is a murder-suicide. We’re waiting for the coroner to arrive, but this is not an active shooter situation. There is no threat to the public at this time.”

The names of the two involved have not been released.