Mohegan Sun Casino Fined $1 Million

Posted 6:06 pm, December 13, 2017, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County has been fined $1 million by the state.

The casino near Wilkes-Barre must pay $550,000 for failing to follow internal controls to monitor free slot play and the main bank.

That is the result of the investigation into three former workers who admitted being part of a half-million dollar scheme to duplicate player cards and cash out money for free slot play.

Mohegan Sun Pocono is also being fine $450,000 for doing business with unlicensed gaming service providers including ReferLocal, which offered vouchers for dining and casino play at discounted prices.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments