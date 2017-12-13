Mohegan Sun Casino Fined $1 Million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County has been fined $1 million by the state.

The casino near Wilkes-Barre must pay $550,000 for failing to follow internal controls to monitor free slot play and the main bank.

That is the result of the investigation into three former workers who admitted being part of a half-million dollar scheme to duplicate player cards and cash out money for free slot play.

Mohegan Sun Pocono is also being fine $450,000 for doing business with unlicensed gaming service providers including ReferLocal, which offered vouchers for dining and casino play at discounted prices.