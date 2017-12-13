× Efforts Underway to Help Family of East Stroudsburg Shooting Victim

EAST STROUDSBURG — The pizza delivery driver who was shot on the campus of East Stroudsburg University has died and three people now face homicide charges.

Investigators said Richard Labar, the 58-year-old pizza delivery driver who was shot in the face earlier this week, died Tuesday night at a hospital near Allentown.

The Monroe County district attorney has upgraded charges against the three involved.

Efforts are underway in the East Stroudsburg community to help the family of the victim.

“Oh, it’s shocking,” said Lambda Iota vice president Jennifer Spera. “You come to school, you think it’s going to be a safe place and you don’t expect anything like this to happen.”

Sorority sisters from Lambda Iota decided they wanted to help the Labar family. they set up a GoFundMe account and more than $2,500 has already been raised.

“It’s more important than ever,” said Lambda Iota president Johna Palladino. “I am sure all of this money will help with costs for possibly funeral costs and the holidays are coming up. It’s just a really sad situation and we are really happy to help and we hope people are compelled to help as well.”

Members of the sorority are hoping to raise $10,000 for the Labar family. if they exceed that amount, they will keep it going because they want to give as much as they can.

Palladino has been in contact with the Labar family and says they are grateful for the donation efforts.

“the family has a GoFundMe out there too, so if you see the family GoFundMe out there too, feel free to donate to it, whatever helps.”

Click here if you’d like to contribute to the GoFundMe account set up by the sorority.

In light of this incident, campus officials plan to add more university, local, and state police patrols, especially during the night hours.

There is also a plan to install more security cameras on campus during winter break.