× Cold Weather Causing Car Battery Concerns

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — It takes a lot of energy to run a battery store this time of year, just ask Brian McWilliams. He owns Hurwitz Batteries. It’s a battery and automotive supplies business in South Williamsport.

“It’s very busy. We got our first cold snap of the year. They are calling for snow, so you get a lot of people that know their battery is old and they know in the back of their mind it’s never been replaced,” said Brian McWilliams.

He doesn’t drive it all the time, but James Temple wants to make sure his plow truck is ready for the snowy months ahead.

“I went to start it the other day. It was a little slow. Did a test. The battery is on its way out,” said Temple.

“You can tell when the battery is dead it just won’t do anything,” said Matt Leonard.

Matt Leonard works for L and K Concrete and when he’s on the job he depends on his dump trailer.

“We were just digging for a footer and hauling and we were trying to get everything done before the snow tonight. It ( the dump trailer) just stopped,” said Leonard.

“We hear customers all the time. It didn’t give me a warning. The best thing to do is be proactive and have your battery tested. It only takes a couple minutes to have that done,” said McWilliams

Another proactive step you can take, some shops sells portable jumps starters, so if you do find yourself in a serious situation you have something to help kick-start your car.

“If we get a week of really cold weather where you know it’s staying down in the 20’s, that will cause a lot of battery failure at that point,” said McWilliams.

It took Leonard just a few minutes to change his battery. Many businesses including Hurwitz will do the work for you.