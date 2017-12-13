× Carrying On a Loved One’s Memory by Donating Presents

WILKES-BARRE — Inside a room at the Jewish Community Center in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, people were hard at work.

Scissors clipping, tape being precisely put down as presents are wrapped with the utmost care, but there’s special meaning behind all of these gifts. They will be given to children who are in need in memory of Heidi Mitchneck Seeherman.

“My daughter was 40 years old and she passed away suddenly and we wanted to do something to keep her memory alive,” Bedonna Mitchneck, Heidi’s mother said. “She was very involved with young children and disabled children, special needs children and she loved giving out gifts at Christmas time.”

So wrapping and handing out presents is a way to carry on Heidi’s legacy. Those who knew her closely remember her as a genuine woman.

“She was a very, very sweet woman and she cared about everybody,” Nancy Shuman of Kingston said. “Never confrontational. Everything was just very, very calm with her. It’s just sad we have to do this for her, but it’s a good thing. Makes us feel good afterwards.”

The volunteers here will produce over 500 in memory of Heidi. Each present comes with a special sticker about Heidi so when the children receive their presents, they understand there’s special meaning behind it.

“It’s very important, otherwise they don’t know where they come from and even if the children don’t, hopefully, the parents understand,” Mitchneck said.

If Heidi could be here today, she’d be thrilled to see the impact her toy drive has on the children.

“My own impression of her, she was a self-contained person and I know she would just love having this happen to the community,” Sandie Buller, Heidi’s Aunt said.

The presents will be given out to children for both Hannukah and Christmas.