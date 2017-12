Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR -- A crash in Lackawanna County is under investigation.

It happened on Main Street in Taylor around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

The car jumped the curb, clipped a pole, and ended up in a ditch.

Someone in a nearby bar rushed over to keep that man warm while firefighters cut him out of the car.

The driver wasn't badly hurt.

Investigators haven't said what led to that crash in Lackawanna County.