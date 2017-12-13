School Closings And Delays

Archbald to Continue Maintaining Staback Park

Posted 11:14 pm, December 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:05PM, December 13, 2017

ARCHBALD -- A park used by hundreds of people will continue to be maintained by a community in Lackawanna County.

Archbald currently maintains Staback Park located off Eynon Jermyn Road as part of a deal with the state.

That agreement was in jeopardy as borough officials considered opting out of the agreement due to the costs.

The park houses numerous athletic fields for youth sports, and people who opposed breaking the deal feared the park might fall into disrepair.

"Staback Park is a vital asset to us. Without Staback Park, our organization wouldn't be able to survive," said Chris Smith, Valley View Youth Soccer.

Archbald borough council voted Wednesday night to renew the agreement for another 10 years.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

