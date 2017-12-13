Archbald to Continue Maintaining Staback Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD -- A park used by hundreds of people will continue to be maintained by a community in Lackawanna County.

Archbald currently maintains Staback Park located off Eynon Jermyn Road as part of a deal with the state.

That agreement was in jeopardy as borough officials considered opting out of the agreement due to the costs.

The park houses numerous athletic fields for youth sports, and people who opposed breaking the deal feared the park might fall into disrepair.

"Staback Park is a vital asset to us. Without Staback Park, our organization wouldn't be able to survive," said Chris Smith, Valley View Youth Soccer.

Archbald borough council voted Wednesday night to renew the agreement for another 10 years.