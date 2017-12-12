Lindsey Welsh scored a game-high 30 points and the Old Forge girls basketball team beat G.A.R. 65-28 on Monday night.
Welsh Leads Old Forge Girls to 65-28 Win Over G.A.R.
-
North Pocono Beats Riverside 53-51 in Girls Basketball
-
Valley Forge vs Wilkes women’s basketball
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2017
-
Dunmore Beats Mt. Carmel Area 56-49 in Girls Basketball Opener
-
-
Scranton Beats King’s 85-79 in Cross-County Challenge
-
Super 16 Sports Final, Week 8 – 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
Old Forge Looking For Another Road Win Friday At Mid Valley
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
Minersville girls basketball
-
Williams Valley Ready For Rematch With Steel-High