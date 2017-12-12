School Closings And Delays

Two Sentenced for Assault on Teen in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG — A man was sentenced to 12 and a half to 30 years behind bars for attempted homicide in Monroe County.

A judge handed down the punishment Tuesday morning for Jose Maldonado from Mount Pocono.

Authorities said Maldonado and Jexel Ortiz-Rosas attacked a 17 year old in Mount Pocono last year while the teenager was walking home.

The pair hit him in the head multiple times, then robbed him.

The teen was able to get to a nearby home for help.

Ortiz-Rosas was sentenced to probation for the attack.

