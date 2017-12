#BREAKING: Driver crashes into Luzerne Susquehanna Railway train. Says he “didn’t see it coming” @WNEP pic.twitter.com/M2N5gWGFOp — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) December 12, 2017

WILKES-BARRE — A pickup truck and train collided Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

Police said the drive collided a county-owned Luzerne Susquehanna Railroad train around 11:30 a.m. at a crossing on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

The driver of the pickup said he, “didn’t see the train coming.”

There were no injuries.