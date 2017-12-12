This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Frances Slocum State Park Musky Netting and Venison Jerky Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll venture onto the water of Frances Slocum State Park lake to do a little bit of fish netting. Just wait until you see the size of the fish that come out of this popular fishing destination. Plus, we'll show you a way to use up some of your venison with a super easy jerky recipe. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.