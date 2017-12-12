The Rush To Send Gifts
It’s mail madness!
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey went behind the scenes for a rare look at the busiest mailing time of the year with the United States Postal Service. Ryan visited Scranton’s mail processing center along Stafford Avenue for the inside look.
Workers tell Newswatch 16 because of the spike in online orders this season, mail carriers have been making deliveries seven days a week since just before Thanksgiving. USPS also offered tips on what you need to know about potential “porch poachers.”
2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines:
- 14 – USPS Retail Ground
- 19 – First Class Mail (including greeting cards)
- 20 – Priority Mail
- 22 – Priority Mail Express
