Police Release Photos of Suspected iPhone Thieves
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — More than $7,000 worth of iPhones were stolen Tuesday morning from a Walmart in Luzerne County.
Police released security camera pictures of the men they believe were involved in the theft near Wilkes-Barre.
Officers say one man used a hammer to smash a case and steal nine iPhones.
Investigators said he left the store with another man and drove away in a black car, possibly a Chevy Cruz.
Wilkes-Barre Township police believe the same people may be responsible for a similar incident in Lackawanna County.
