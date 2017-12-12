School Closings And Delays

Police Release Photos of Suspected iPhone Thieves

Posted 2:38 pm, December 12, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — More than $7,000 worth of iPhones were stolen Tuesday morning from a Walmart in Luzerne County.

Police released security camera pictures of the men they believe were involved in the theft near Wilkes-Barre.

Officers say one man used a hammer to smash a case and steal nine iPhones.

Investigators said he left the store with another man and drove away in a black car, possibly a Chevy Cruz.

Wilkes-Barre Township police believe the same people may be responsible for a similar incident in Lackawanna County.

7 comments