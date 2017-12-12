New Year, New Tradition

SCRANTON -- A new New Year's Eve celebration is being planned for this year in Lackawanna County.

County officials have teamed up with the Creative and Performing Arts Academy to put on the "Lackawanna County New Year's Eve Spectacular."

The free family friendly event will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Ritz Theatre along Wyoming Avenue in Scranton.

Officials came up with the idea after the annual First Night celebration was canceled.

"That is the backbone of our business, are families with children, and they do struggle to find something that they're all interested in doing that's affordable and local. This, I think, really touches on all of those hot spots," said Mike Melcher, Creative and Performing Arts Academy.

Officials hope this event will become a new tradition in Lackawanna County.

