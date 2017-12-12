Lackawanna League basketball

Posted 7:02 pm, December 12, 2017, by

Abington Heights lost some height.  Scranton Prep lost shooters and speed to graduation.  But, the Comets and Cavaliers, along with Scranton should be hanging around the top of the Lackawanna League this season in boys basketball.

