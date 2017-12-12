Judge Denies Cordaro’s Appeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A federal judge has denied former Lackawanna County Commissioner Robert Cordaro's appeal.

A jury convicted Cordaro on corruption charges back in 2011. Cordaro's lawyers argued he should get a new trial.

The judge ruled they failed to prove Cordaro was innocent of the crimes.

Cordaro is serving an 11-year federal sentence. He's been in prison since 2012.

His fellow convicted Lackawanna County commissioner, A.J. Munchak, is out of federal prison. He is serving the last four years of his sentence under house arrest in Florida.