Jim Thorpe Man Charged with Rape

JIM THORPE — A man is locked up on rape charges in Carbon County. Jim Thorpe police say Thomas Gehres, 69, of Jim Thorpe, assaulted a woman at his home Sunday. Gehres is also charged with attacking the same woman last summer in Carbon County.
5 comments
Hosehead4highschoolball
This guy probably could have used a training session with Coach O.
seen it all
If she was “attacked ” last Summer why is she in HIS HOME on Sunday ? There’s an inbred story behind this ,
shenpenn
this is no doubt a classic coal region street roamer. Jim Thorpe hardly making the boundaries of this STRANGE region. Possible wardrobe includes Velcro shoes, stained Psu starter jacket,navy blue jogging pants, long grey socks and fire department half shirt, substituted by a Jim Thorpe Olympian-half shirt during HIGH school football season.
Higgridgetommy
This area has alot of sexually frustrated roamers. Can someone explain why pedos are free to roam the streets for slam-slam?
jc
The pedos and rapists in this country get elected to gov’t office.