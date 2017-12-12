× Hazleton Native Competes on ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’

HAZLETON — Hazleton native Janene Marcus took a trip to Las Vegas to compete on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?.”

Her parents, Lorraine and Paul Marcus, came along on the trip.

“It was nice to see the sets and how they film the show and everything,” Paul Marcus said. “How they coordinated everything on stage and the makeup and the outfits and the changes that they made. It was very, very interesting. It was a once and a lifetime experience.”

Janene lives in Nashville now. She answered a casting call for the show.

“It was a like a two-or-three-step process that they had to pass each thing,” Lorraine Marcus said. “I think the first thing she said was that they got two questions that they had to answer and if they got those right then they got to the next one.”

She made it all the way to the $20,000 question. Her parents said they are proud of her.

“She got up quite a ways,” Paul Marcus said. “She’s no millionaire, by far. I think the further you go up on the questions the harder they get.”