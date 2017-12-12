Hazleton Boys Top Scranton Prep in Early Season Showdown

Posted 12:04 am, December 12, 2017, by

Da'Mir Faison scored 19 points, and the Hazleton Area boys basketball team beat Scranton Prep 59-50 Monday night in a highly-anticipated non-league match-up.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

