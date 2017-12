× Driver Hurt after Running into Buildings

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — A driver was taken to a hospital after hitting two buildings in Lackawanna County.

According to police, the man backed into a wall at the Econo Lodge along Northern Boulevard in South Abington Township, near Clarks Summit, around noon.

He then pulled forward and hit landscape pavers in front of ProCare Physical Therapy.

There was minor damage to both buildings.

There is no word on the condition of the driver.