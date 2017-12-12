Annual “Running Of The Torch” Marks The Start Of Hanukkah In Wilkes-Barre

Posted 9:59 pm, December 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:21PM, December 12, 2017

WILKES-BARRE - As this is the first night of Hanukkah, a time-honored tradition was held in Wilkes-Barre to mark the start of the religious holiday.

Runners jogged down South River Street for the 49th annual “Running of the Torch”.

That torch was brought to the entrance to the Jewish Community Center around 5:30 this evening to light the menorah, officially ushering in the 8 days of Hanukkah.

“Hanukkah`s a holiday, it`s not one of the major holidays in the Jewish calendar but it is an important holiday, any holiday is important to remember, A. history and B. as a way of getting the community together and celebrate itself and get to know each other,” said Dr. Barbara Bell, the President of the Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania, which runs the JCC.

After the lighting, the community was invited inside for a traditional Hanukkah dinner, complete with potato pancakes and jelly donuts.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s