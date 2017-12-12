14 People Still Displaced After Wilkes-Barre High Rise Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- All but 14 people are back in their apartments after last week's fire at Lincoln Plaza high rise in Wilkes-Barre.

The housing authority tells Newswatch 16 they are in the process of moving 14 people from the fifth floor to other locations. That's where the fire that took the lives of two women started.

Officials say the fifth floor is too damaged for residents on that floor to move back in.

A state police fire marshal said there was too much damage to determine how the fire started.