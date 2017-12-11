‘We felt the vibration’ – Pocono Commuters Describe Port Authority Blast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAWARE WATER GAP -- People who commute from the Poconos to New York City were rushed back to their buses after Monday morning’s explosion at the Port Authority bus terminal.

Commuters we spoke to tell Newswatch 16 they felt the ground and building shake when that bomb went off during the morning rush hour in New York City.

More than a dozen commuters were on an early morning bus that left Port Authority and arrived at the Martz bus station in Delaware Water Gap at 9:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Martz Trailways tells Newswatch 16 the passageway where the bomb went off was right below where the company parks its buses.

Drivers and commuters were able to safely get to the bus and out of the city.

Some commuters we spoke to said after they felt the ground shake, saw people running, and police and emergency personnel started showing up everywhere.

"We felt the vibration. We were sitting there waiting for the bus and I felt the vibration,” said Michelle Russell of Stroudsburg. “I got up, jumped up and right away, I told everyone, ‘just leave, I'll be OK.” Sure enough, they said it happened in the train station."

A spokesperson for Martz says they are in contact with officials at Port Authority to determine when they will be allowed back in.

Martz officials say commuters should check the bus station website for updates and be aware that pickup and drop off locations in the city may change throughout the day.