Talkback 16: Harrison Avenue Bridge, High School Football, Snow Forecast

Posted 6:24 pm, December 11, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the new Harrison Avenue Bridge, the cost of a snowmobile trail, another high school football state championship title for Southern Columbia, the weekend snowstorm, and the direction of the Backyard Train.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s