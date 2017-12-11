Snyder County Courthouse Open after Threat

Posted 12:44 pm, December 11, 2017

Snyder County Courthouse, Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Courthouse and surrounding road have reopened after being closed Monday morning for an “emergency situation.”

Routes 104 and 522 were closed and the building was cleared out after reports of a bomb threat.

The sheriff’s department checked out the building and the place was reopened after no bomb was found.

 

