Snyder County Courthouse Open after Threat
MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Courthouse and surrounding road have reopened after being closed Monday morning for an “emergency situation.”
Routes 104 and 522 were closed and the building was cleared out after reports of a bomb threat.
The sheriff’s department checked out the building and the place was reopened after no bomb was found.
Go patriots
Has there ever been a bombing before in history where a perp calls in the threat before the bomb explodes? I don’t recall any. Probably just a redneck trying to avoid his sentencing date.