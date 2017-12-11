Skull Identified Two Years After it Was Found in Wayne County

Posted 6:41 pm, December 11, 2017, by

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP -- Two years after a skull was found in the woods in the Poconos, investigators have identified the man whose remains were found.

The Wayne County coroner said the skull belongs to George Rymko. The man from Connecticut was last seen in Scranton in 2011.

A hunter found Rymko's skull in a wooded area off Route 507 near Gouldsboro in 2015.

The coroner said he cannot determine how Rymko died.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Fredric

    At least WNEP gets the news out about this. Every other “news” organization buried this?

    The Poconos are a dumping ground with inadequate police coverage. Without articles like this, we never will get the coverage.

    Reply Report comment