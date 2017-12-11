Skull Identified Two Years After it Was Found in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP -- Two years after a skull was found in the woods in the Poconos, investigators have identified the man whose remains were found.

The Wayne County coroner said the skull belongs to George Rymko. The man from Connecticut was last seen in Scranton in 2011.

A hunter found Rymko's skull in a wooded area off Route 507 near Gouldsboro in 2015.

The coroner said he cannot determine how Rymko died.