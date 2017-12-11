Skull Identified Two Years After it Was Found in Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP -- Two years after a skull was found in the woods in the Poconos, investigators have identified the man whose remains were found.
The Wayne County coroner said the skull belongs to George Rymko. The man from Connecticut was last seen in Scranton in 2011.
A hunter found Rymko's skull in a wooded area off Route 507 near Gouldsboro in 2015.
The coroner said he cannot determine how Rymko died.
41.252706 -75.399509
1 Comment
Fredric
At least WNEP gets the news out about this. Every other “news” organization buried this?
The Poconos are a dumping ground with inadequate police coverage. Without articles like this, we never will get the coverage.