Holiday Party Food Safety

Preventing holiday buffet horrors! Whether you’re going to a party or hosting one, the last thing you want this season is to let bad food spoil someone’s merry good time.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with experts Monday to take a closer look at food safety around the holidays.

Penn State Extension 4-H Educator Sandi Graham and Registered Dietitian/Author Julia Grocki offered several tips to help while hosting a party as well as which foods keep longer at room temperature vs. others.

The pair teamed up with Ryan at the Vintage Kitchen, a cooking school in Clarks Summit located behind Everything Natural.

The CDC estimates that “each year 48 million people get sick from a food-borne illness, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die.”

Registered Dietitian Julia Grocki, who’s the author of “What You’re Looking For Is Not In The Fridge,” also shared tips on mindful eating. She wrote a book after losing 130 pounds.

Julia’s best advice to avoid packing on extra pounds over the holidays is “mindful eating.”

Julia described that as “paying attention to your physical hunger, make sure you’re not eating due to emotions and/or stress, and use all your senses while eating to see if you actually like the food you’re consuming.” For more tips on mindful eating, head here!