Two Men Arrested After Shots Fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- Two men are under arrest after cops say shots were fired in Hazleton.

Milton Montero and Danny Vargas are behind bars after police say they were called to reports of shots fired near a nightclub on East Diamond Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Montero was found in a shot-up vehicle and officers say they found an illegal handgun.

A little while later, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the gunfire, and arrested Vargas for a stolen handgun.

Both men are locked up in the Luzerne County Jail on $25,000 bail.