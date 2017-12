Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELANO TOWNSHIP -- A tractor-trailer burst into flames, early Sunday morning on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

State police said, around 7 a.m. Fregy Attelus of Allentown was heading south on Interstate 81 in Delano Township when a fire started in the rear brake area.

Both southbound lanes were closed while fire crews secured the flames.

One side eventually reopened around 9:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the tractor-trailer fire.