Plymouth Council Votes to Close Fire Department

PLYMOUTH -- At a heated meeting in a Luzerne County community, council members faced a decision whether to raise taxes and close a fire company all to increase police protection.

Folks filled Plymouth borough building during a council meeting Sunday afternoon.

After a closed-door discussion, council members decided to balance the budget by raising taxes about $93 for the average homeowner.

The plan also closes Good Will Hose Company No. 2 and covers a 25 percent increase in police presence.

"It seems like a majority of the people in this town, they want their emergency services not bothered. They are all for more police, including myself, and that is what is needed. But don't pick on the fire department to fund them," said firefighter Josh Evans.

The decision transfers full-time and part-time firefighters from Good Will to the two other stations in Plymouth.