Pet Expo Held in Scranton

SCRANTON -- All sorts of animals came indoors for a pet expo.

Dogs, cats, pigs, and ducks all joined in the Winter Pet Expo at The Marketplace at Steamtown on Sunday.

About a dozen rescues and shelters took part in the event that featured a pot belly pig, turtles, and more.

Pet owners even got to take home photos of their pups with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

This event was held to help those shelters help animals in need.

"We just really appreciate everything the rescues do and we want to make sure we did something that can help them get a little bit of money because they do so much and everything they do is selfless," said organizer Kathleen Ragona.

Some dogs even dressed up for the occasion. There was also a bake sale, microchipping, and plenty of vendors at the expo.