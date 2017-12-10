Honesdale beat West Scranton 46-43 in the consolation game of the Jerry Finan Memorial Basketball Tournament in Carbondale on Sunday.
Honesdale Holds Off West Scranton in Boys Basketball
-
Carbondale Tops Forest City to Clinch Jerry Finan Tournament
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
Wyoming Valley West Boys Soccer Tops Honesdale, Advance in Districts
-
O’Boyle, Simons Ready to Lead Scranton Prep
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Scranton 60-43 in Opener
-
-
Coaches Vs. Cancer Breakfast
-
Hazleton Boys Basketball Excited for Season
-
Abington Heights Runs Away From Holy Cross in Boys Basketball Opener
-
Shamokin Boys Beat Shenandoah Valley in Tipoff Classic
-
Scranton Women Top Marywood 76-53
-
-
Glinsky Leads Mid Valley To Win Over Montrose
-
Scranton Prep Blanks Berwick in Boys Soccer Districts
-
Bethany (West Virginia) at Susquehanna University Riverhawks Basketball