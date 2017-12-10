Honesdale Holds Off West Scranton in Boys Basketball

Posted 11:12 pm, December 10, 2017

Honesdale beat West Scranton 46-43 in the consolation game of the Jerry Finan Memorial Basketball Tournament in Carbondale on Sunday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

