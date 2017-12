× High Rise Fire in Scranton

SCRANTON — Crews were called to a high rise fire in Scranton Sunday afternoon.

Flames were reported in an apartment on the sixth floor of Mulberry Tower high rise just before 4:30 p. m. Mulberry Tower is a low-income housing complex located at 499 Mulberry Street.

American Red Cross has been called in to help.

There is no word yet what started the fire, or if anyone was injured.

