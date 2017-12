× Fatal Crash in Luzerne County

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP — A crash sent a woman to the hospital where she later died.

State police said, Cathy Weaver, 62, of Berwick, was driving with her husband just after 8 p.m. on Saturday on Route 93 in Nescopeck Township.

That is when a vehicle struck them nearly head-on.

State police in Shickshinny are investigating what caused the deadly crash in Luzerne County.