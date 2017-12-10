Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been four hours cooking, we'll taste our finished crock pot venketta. Want to make this delicious meal for yourself? Here's the recipe:

Venketta

By: Don Jacobs (could also be found on Page 11 of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Life Cookbook, Volume 2)

Main ingredients:

2-3 lbs. venison or pork roast

4-5 cloves of garlic

Garlic powder

Olive oil

Salt & pepper

Blend one tablespoon of each of the following dried ingredients in a blender until dusty. (you can add more or less of any ingredient you like)

Sage

Rosemary

Mint

Fennel

Dillweed

Italian seasonings

Parsley

Poke roast with a knife and slide slices of garlic well into the roast. Rub roast down completely with olive oil. You may want more oil on a lean roast such as venison.

Pour blended ingredients onto a large plate. Shake on salt, garlic powder and pepper to taste. Roll oiled roast in blended seasonings. You should try and cover the entire roast.

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for approximately 2 hours in a conventional oven. You can also use a crock pot, on high for 4-5 hours or on low for 8-10 hours. You can add a little water, bouillon or red wine if you wish.

Eat hot as a main course or let cool and thinly slice for sandwiches. You can also add sliced meat back into the cooking juice for extra flavor and moisture.