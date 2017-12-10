Cookies for Kids’ Cancer Bake Sale

Posted 7:11 pm, December 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:49PM, December 10, 2017

SCRANTON -- Sunday was the fifth year in a row that the McAndrew family hosted the enormous holiday cookie bake sale.

The event was held at the Career Technology Center in Scranton.

This was not your standard bake sale; Sunday's event helps support Cookies for Kids' Cancer, which is an organization that helps fund the development of less toxic and more effective treatments for kids battling cancer.

"I always have it as close to Christmas as I can to help people at home that could take advantage of these cookies here so they don't have to bake," said Mark McAndrew, bake sale chairman.

The McAndrew family raised nearly $3,000 in previous bake sales for childhood cancer in Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s