Cookies for Kids’ Cancer Bake Sale

SCRANTON -- Sunday was the fifth year in a row that the McAndrew family hosted the enormous holiday cookie bake sale.

The event was held at the Career Technology Center in Scranton.

This was not your standard bake sale; Sunday's event helps support Cookies for Kids' Cancer, which is an organization that helps fund the development of less toxic and more effective treatments for kids battling cancer.

"I always have it as close to Christmas as I can to help people at home that could take advantage of these cookies here so they don't have to bake," said Mark McAndrew, bake sale chairman.

The McAndrew family raised nearly $3,000 in previous bake sales for childhood cancer in Scranton.