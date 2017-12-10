Coats for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Kids not only got a chance to visit with Santa and eat some pizza in Wilkes-Barre, but they also went home a little warmer than when they came.

The Back Mountain Police Association, along with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Luzerne County provided the Christmas party at St. Andrews Church as well as warm coats for the children.

In total, 300 coats were collected, along with snow pants, scarves, and gloves.

The kids even got to take home a stocking with gifts thanks to the charities here in Wilkes-Barre.