WILKES-BARRE -- Police say two men were caught in the act while trying to break into an electronics repair shop Sunday morning.

According to Wilkes-Barre city police, Robert Lee and Charles Bierly were spotted by an officer attempting to break into Center City Repairs on South Main Street just before 2 a.m.

One of the men ran off but was caught nearby.

Lee and Bierly have both been charged with the attempted burglary in Luzerne County.