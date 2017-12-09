Wintry Weather Causes Crashes on I-81 in Luzerne County  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP -- The snowy conditions caused two wrecks just two miles apart in Luzerne County that shut down a major highway.

The wrecks backed up traffic for miles on Interstate 81 Luzerne County.

The first crash happened around 1 p.m. about two miles before the Pittston/Dupont exit on Interstate 81 northbound.

A Jeep and a car crashed and had to be towed from the scene.

The wreck held up traffic for several miles here as crews cleared the scene.

Around the same time and just about two miles ahead of that crash, another wreck caused major headaches.

The second crash happened in the northbound lanes right at the Pittston/Dupont exit.

All lanes of the highway here in Luzerne County were shut down while crews removed the wreckage.