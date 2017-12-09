Winter Festivities in Duryea

Posted 11:28 pm, December 9, 2017, by

DURYEA -- It was a perfect night for a stroll in Luzerne County.

The wintry mix made the holiday-themed walk down Main Street in Duryea feel just a little more authentic

Carolers belted out Christmas classics, while some kids found their own ways to keep entertained.

Santa and Mrs. Claus even dropped by.

Parents tell Newswatch 16 the evening had a little bit of everything.

"I've seen carolers. I've seen Frosty. I've seen Santa, reindeer. We've seen Elsa, donkeys, a lot of different animals but it was a good night tonight," Tara Munley of Moscow.

Folks in Luzerne County were given maps and were encouraged to visit every stop along the stroll to get a chance at winning a prize.

