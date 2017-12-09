Vote for Vacant Lot After Social Club was Destroyed by Fire

Posted 7:05 pm, December 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:06PM, December 9, 2017

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- The fate of a popular social club in Monroe County that was destroyed by fire was decided on Saturday.

Members of the CLU Social Club in East Stroudsburg have only been able to get together once since flames destroyed the club on South Courtland Street, back in March. The now vacant lot where the club used to be was the topic of a vote Saturday.

Members had several options on the table but voted to find a new home.

"They all showed up to vote, and it was really nice to see everybody, but we lost our home. It was a great home. We had a lot of friends, and to show the appreciation of friendship in our club, it went in our favor," said member Donna Price.

Volunteers from the club have signed up to find where the new club will be.

