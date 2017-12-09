This lantern snowman complete with top hat and carrot nose, crafted by Creative Sisters is perfect for your holiday decor or for a yuletide gift. Watch as Jackie Lewandoski stops by to watch them "build" their lighted snowman.
Snowman Lantern
