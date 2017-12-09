The Scranton Prep boys basketball basketball team beat Meyers 67-47 at Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre.
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
Coaches Vs. Cancer Breakfast
-
O’Boyle, Simons Ready to Lead Scranton Prep
-
Scranton Prep Boys Soccer Advances to District Title Game
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Scranton 60-43 in Opener
-
Scranton Women Top Marywood 76-53
-
-
Scranton Prep football preview for Meyers
-
District Two Cross Country Championships: Boys Champions
-
Danville And Hazleton Boy’s Basketball Previews-2017-2018 Season
-
Scranton Prep Blanks Berwick in Boys Soccer Districts
-
Glinsky Leads Mid Valley To Win Over Montrose
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2017
-
Hazleton Boys Basketball Excited for Season
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017